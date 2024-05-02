MARKET WRAP: JSE muted, with major indices mixed
Investors watch latest batch of US jobs reports for insights on the Federal Reserve’s rate path
02 May 2024 - 18:38
The JSE was little changed on Thursday, while global markets were mixed as investors watched the latest batch of US jobs reports for further insights into the Federal Reserve’s interest rate path.
The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits was unchanged last week and remains historically low as the labour market continues to show resilience in the face of high interest rates and elevated inflation, reported Bloomberg...
