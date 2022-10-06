×

SA submits plan to climate aid donors to get them to deliver

For donors to release the funds, SA must show its plan would cut carbon emissions more than it would under its existing climate commitments

06 October 2022 - 15:23 Tim Cocks
Picture: SIMON MATHEBULA
Picture: SIMON MATHEBULA

SA has submitted an investment plan to donors who have pledged $8.5bn to accelerate the country’s transition to renewable energy, two sources familiar with the matter said.

The funds — pledged by the EU, Britain, France and Germany at climate talks in Glasgow in 2021 — were to be used to boost SA’s shift from polluting coal to renewable energy, and were mostly offered in the form of concessional loans.

For donors to release the funds, SA must demonstrate that its plan will reduce its carbon emissions by more than it was already planning to do under its existing climate commitments.

The sources said it was now up to donors to consider and remark on the plan that has been submitted to them.

A spokesperson for the presidency did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Negotiators are racing to conclude the deal before the COP27 climate talks in Egypt starting on November 6, as it could serve as a model for other emerging economies seeking to wean themselves off coal.

SA is the world’s twelfth biggest carbon emitter, pumping out 430 megatonnes of CO2 in 2019, according to latest data which put it five places ahead of Britain, an economy eight times its size.

Coal fuels 80% of SA’s power generation, making the transition of Eskom from coal to renewables a priority. SA aims to subsequently focus on becoming a hub for green hydrogen and electric vehicle manufacturing.

Reuters

Eskom’s just transition head quits a month before COP27

Departure of Mandy Rambharos at the end of October will not affect the energy transition programme, says Eskom
National
3 days ago

Energy crisis means hope of 1.5˚C limit ‘seems a long shot’

Investec analyst says energy transition has been pushed to the back burner in favour of energy security
National
3 days ago

US slice of SA’s climate change funds only for private sector projects

Plans on how SA hopes to invest the money from international partners are expected by end of October
National
1 week ago

