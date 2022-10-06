SA submits plan to climate aid donors to get them to deliver

Abdul Davids recommends that investors focus on the long term and use the prevailing market volatility as a good opportunity to build their portfolios
Brokers can manipulate price data and spreads because MetaQuotes hands over control of the MT4 and MT5 apps’ code base to licensees
Lesufi beat the DA’s Solly Msimanga to the role with 38 votes to the latter's 22, on Thursday
At Cathay, pilot attrition has been higher than normal, with permanent pay cuts of as much as 58% playing a big role
Future interest rate hikes are no longer a given but will be data dependent
Operating conditions also deteriorated for the first time in 2022, with concerns about the high cost of living continuing to drive a sharp rise in salaries
Country has plenty of solar and hydropower potential, but there are calls for moderation so as not to disrupt biodiversity or blight the Alps
Saskia won bronze in the K1 junior women’s category in Portugal and the next day, with sister ValmaJean, secured silver for SA
Turning one of its museums into offices looks retrogressive, but may attract the best staff
SA has submitted an investment plan to donors who have pledged $8.5bn to accelerate the country’s transition to renewable energy, two sources familiar with the matter said.
The funds — pledged by the EU, Britain, France and Germany at climate talks in Glasgow in 2021 — were to be used to boost SA’s shift from polluting coal to renewable energy, and were mostly offered in the form of concessional loans.
For donors to release the funds, SA must demonstrate that its plan will reduce its carbon emissions by more than it was already planning to do under its existing climate commitments.
The sources said it was now up to donors to consider and remark on the plan that has been submitted to them.
A spokesperson for the presidency did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Negotiators are racing to conclude the deal before the COP27 climate talks in Egypt starting on November 6, as it could serve as a model for other emerging economies seeking to wean themselves off coal.
SA is the world’s twelfth biggest carbon emitter, pumping out 430 megatonnes of CO2 in 2019, according to latest data which put it five places ahead of Britain, an economy eight times its size.
Coal fuels 80% of SA’s power generation, making the transition of Eskom from coal to renewables a priority. SA aims to subsequently focus on becoming a hub for green hydrogen and electric vehicle manufacturing.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
SA submits plan to climate aid donors to get them to deliver
For donors to release the funds, SA must show its plan would cut carbon emissions more than it would under its existing climate commitments
SA has submitted an investment plan to donors who have pledged $8.5bn to accelerate the country’s transition to renewable energy, two sources familiar with the matter said.
The funds — pledged by the EU, Britain, France and Germany at climate talks in Glasgow in 2021 — were to be used to boost SA’s shift from polluting coal to renewable energy, and were mostly offered in the form of concessional loans.
For donors to release the funds, SA must demonstrate that its plan will reduce its carbon emissions by more than it was already planning to do under its existing climate commitments.
The sources said it was now up to donors to consider and remark on the plan that has been submitted to them.
A spokesperson for the presidency did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Negotiators are racing to conclude the deal before the COP27 climate talks in Egypt starting on November 6, as it could serve as a model for other emerging economies seeking to wean themselves off coal.
SA is the world’s twelfth biggest carbon emitter, pumping out 430 megatonnes of CO2 in 2019, according to latest data which put it five places ahead of Britain, an economy eight times its size.
Coal fuels 80% of SA’s power generation, making the transition of Eskom from coal to renewables a priority. SA aims to subsequently focus on becoming a hub for green hydrogen and electric vehicle manufacturing.
Reuters
Eskom’s just transition head quits a month before COP27
Energy crisis means hope of 1.5˚C limit ‘seems a long shot’
US slice of SA’s climate change funds only for private sector projects
Eskom’s just transition head quits a month before COP27
Energy crisis means hope of 1.5˚C limit ‘seems a long shot’
US slice of SA’s climate change funds only for private sector projects
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Treasury says business’s carbon tax call shows a lack of vision
WATCH: SA ahead of its peers in renewable energy
World Bank loan to help Eskom repurpose Komati
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.