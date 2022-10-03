A huge cut risks adding another shock to the global economy and will add to Russia’s coffers amid the Ukraine war
The head of Eskom’s energy transition department has resigned, leaving the utility in the middle of scrutinising the terms of a R150bn-plus package pledged by some of the world’s richest nations to finance a quicker transition from coal.
A more than 20-year energy industry veteran, the departure of Mandy Rambharos at the end of October is likely to leave SA’s delegation to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change one person short at the 27th annual meeting (COP27) in the first week of November...
POWER GENERATION
Eskom’s just transition head quits a month before COP27
Mandy Rambharos to join the Environmental Defense Fund, a US non-profit
