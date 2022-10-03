×

National

POWER GENERATION

Eskom’s just transition head quits a month before COP27

Mandy Rambharos to join the Environmental Defense Fund, a US non-profit

03 October 2022 - 05:09 Hajra Omarjee, Tiisetso Motsoeneng and Linda Ensor

The head of Eskom’s energy transition department has resigned, leaving the utility in the middle of scrutinising the terms of a R150bn-plus package pledged by some of the world’s richest nations to finance a quicker transition from coal.

A more than 20-year energy industry veteran, the departure of Mandy Rambharos at the end of October is likely to leave SA’s delegation to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change one person short at the 27th annual meeting (COP27) in the first week of November...

