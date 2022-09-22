HILARY JOFFE: Loans related to climate may whet the government’s appetite for more

All share index loses 1.41%, mostly due to mega-cap industrial shares like Richemont and Naspers dropping 3.56% and 4.47%, respectively
Caution is needed as currencies of developing countries such as SA’s are vulnerable in the volatile global environment
The apex court said Holomisa and the UDM did not provide ‘any shred of evidence’ of misconduct and corruption by the respondents
Ronald Dyers and Dingaan Sithole can reapply for membership after 12 months, according to party statement
As part of the transition a new entity will be created called RMI TreasuryCo., which will house all of the group’s unregulated assets
Economists say weak rand and acceleration in negotiated pay rises concern MPC greatly
Bedevilled by poor rail services and sporadic power supply, Madisa says the group is undeterred and looking for new opportunities
Households face a winter energy crunch and further acceleration of inflation
Springbok hooker welcomes inclusion of veteran for clash against Argentina
The howling V8 is gone, replaced by a four-cylinder hybrid drive system that takes output to a mighty 500kW
One rich country diplomat tells how when he arrived in SA in 2019 and suggested that his country’s development finance arm might be keen to make some cheap finance available to the government to support its energy transition plans, he was quite firmly rebuffed. “Didn’t your predecessor brief you that the SA sovereign doesn’t borrow from international financial institutions [IFIs]?” he was asked.
SA has come a long way since. The Covid-19 pandemic combined with the climate imperative to drive a policy shift which proved to be more fundamental than was evident in mid-2020, when the government reversed its 25-year-old decision not to borrow from IFIs and raised a $4.3bn loan from the IMF...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
HILARY JOFFE: Loans related to climate may whet the government’s appetite for more
Caution is needed as currencies of developing countries such as SA’s are vulnerable in the volatile global environment
One rich country diplomat tells how when he arrived in SA in 2019 and suggested that his country’s development finance arm might be keen to make some cheap finance available to the government to support its energy transition plans, he was quite firmly rebuffed. “Didn’t your predecessor brief you that the SA sovereign doesn’t borrow from international financial institutions [IFIs]?” he was asked.
SA has come a long way since. The Covid-19 pandemic combined with the climate imperative to drive a policy shift which proved to be more fundamental than was evident in mid-2020, when the government reversed its 25-year-old decision not to borrow from IFIs and raised a $4.3bn loan from the IMF...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.