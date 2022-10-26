×

Opinion / Columnists

GRACELIN BASKARAN: SA can win in the game of commodities diplomacy

Going into COP27, SA needs to think what it can bring to markets and how to leverage those advantages

26 October 2022 - 13:54 Gracelin Baskaran

Commodities markets are set to become the prime currency of diplomacy going forward. Oil has been an oft-used tool, but what this year has shown us is that globally, minerals, metals and fuels are all fair game.

If SA learns to play the game effectively, it has substantial scope for growth. After all, excluding petroleum it is the wealthiest mining jurisdiction in the world, with a non-energy mineral reserve value of more than $2.4-trillion...

