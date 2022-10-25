Signs of uncertain economic activity in the US and China continue to weigh on prices on Tuesday
Presidential Climate Finance Task Team head Daniel Mminele, who is responsible for putting together an investment plan for $8.5bn in climate finance pledged to SA, has distanced the group from reports suggesting the package will comprise loans almost exclusively and include very little grant funding.
Business Day asked Mminele to comment on details of the Just Energy Transition Investment Plan (JET-IP) reported by Climate Home News, a UK-based news site, which said it obtained a leaked copy of summary notes of the financing provisions...
Climate task team says reports on makeup of $8.5bn funding ‘inaccurate’
Numbers cited don’t reflect the current status of the package, details of which will be provided once the plan is released to the public, team leader Daniel Mminele says
