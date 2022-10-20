Development banks will ‘play a role’ in SA’s $8.5bn climate finance plan

US announcement that it will sell the remainder of its emergency oil reserve fails to cool prices
A high proportion of people are reporting headaches, breathlessness, problems sleeping, muscle weakness and a deterioration in their ability to concentrate, walk, see or communicate
Mordashov, a billionaire close to President Vladimir Putin, was among a number of Russians sanctioned by the US and EU after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine for their links to Putin
The former president warns that the conflation of the party with the state can erode the provision of service delivery
The chemicals and energy group says the strike has affected the movement of feedstocks and products between its operations and ports
How will government spending on social grants and Eskom affect taxpayers? Can it afford to take on more debt? Have your say
Crypto-asset businesses can continue to operate provided they apply for a licence between June 1 and November 30 2023
Russian authorities have opened a new criminal case against him for promoting terrorism and extremism, potentially more than doubling his sentence
Despite the International Rugby Board, the event flourished, as we now know
The race is inspired by legendary tribute races on some of the best roads in the Cape over four days and five nights
After many months of negotiations, the details about the investment plan for $8.5bn in climate finance pledged to SA by the governments of rich nations at COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland, in 2021, are now eagerly anticipated following the cabinet’s endorsement of the plan earlier this week.
At a media briefing on Thursday after a cabinet meeting, minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele said the Just Energy Transition Partnership Investment Plan (JETP-IP) was accepted by the cabinet. He would not expand on details of the plan saying that a briefing would be held soon to elaborate on the “funding challenges in taking forward that plan”...
Development banks will ‘play a role’ in SA’s $8.5bn climate finance plan
The UK co-ordinating the partner countries and is also leading the involvement of development finance institutions in the partnership deal
