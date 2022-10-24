×

National

Rich nations must use COP27 to ‘rebuild trust’ in their promises, says Creecy

Environment minister says economic and geopolitical changes have altered climate negotiations

BL Premium
24 October 2022 - 19:56 Denene Erasmus

Dramatic changes to the global economic and geopolitical landscape over the past year have had an impact on the approach countries take at the COP27 climate negotiations kicking off in less than a month in Egypt.

This was according to environment minister Barbara Creecy, who addressed local stakeholders on Monday on SA’s expectations for the global climate conference...

BL Premium

