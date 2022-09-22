Business Day TV speaks to Makwe Masilela from Makwe Fund Managers
Thursday, September 22 2022
FSCA favours central body to find beneficiaries of unclaimed funds such as pension savings
DA-led coalition ousts Johnson for failing to do oversight on service delivery
Business Day TV speaks to Andre Botha from TreasuryOne
Barrick CEO Mark Bristow tells Denver Gold Forum that world at ‘inflection point’ amid uncertainty
POWs sent to Saudi Arabia as part of a Russia-Ukraine exchange mediated by the crown prince
His model has correctly predicted the winners of the past two World Cups
Most people are visiting virtual worlds through plain old screens. Mark Zuckerberg needs to plan accordingly
The public hearings held this week by the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) on Eskom’s allowed revenue application for the next two years made up for their lack of vigorous public participation by delivering boatloads of irony.
In an almost satirical display (almost because it is more sad than funny) the hearings proceeded in stop-go fashion. As Eskom was justifying its request for a 32% tariff increase next year, stage 5 load-shedding disrupted access to the virtual hearings...
EDITORIAL: With the lights off, who cares about Eskom’s hearings?
The public has no faith in processes that are designed to keep them out of the loop
