Red tape remains as mines and other producers of energy must register their projects with Nersa
Mining firms are working to produce 6.5GW of renewable power to supply their operations, but the Minerals Council SA says the energy regulator needs to speed up the registration process for independent power projects.
The 89 projects by 29 mining companies for their own use will produce energy equal to just more than six stages of load-shedding and decrease demand on SA’s ailing grid...
Mines want a speedier registration of 6.5GW own-power projects
Red tape remains as mines and other producers of energy must register their projects with Nersa
