Cut government expenses to fund Eskom, increase the subsidised electricity allocation to the poor and link tariff increases to wage increases.
These were some of the suggestions civil society organisations gave to the National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) during the second day of public hearings on Eskom’s tariff application for 2023/2024 and 2024/2025...
‘Cut ministers’ salaries to fund Eskom’ — SA responds to 32% tariff bid
Civil society organisations give suggestions to Nersa at public hearings on utility’s application
