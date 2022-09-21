Brent crude futures rose 11c to $90.73 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was up 5c at $83.99 a barrel
Everyone, it seems, is blaming everyone else for Eskom’s stage 6 load-shedding. People in government and in opposition are blaming mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe for erecting masses of regulatory red tape that’s preventing new private-sector generators from coming online, despite President Cyril Ramaphosa’s ambitious reform announcements of the past year.
Eskom’s shareholder, public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan, is somehow managing not to shoulder much of the blame at all for Eskom’s ailing operational state, but that is probably because of the general anti-Mantashe narrative. Ramaphosa has cut short his trip abroad to come home and tackle the power crisis (again), as if his absence from home was part of the problem...
EDITORIAL: Not much action amid load-shedding blame game
