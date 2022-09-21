×

Opinion / Editorials

EDITORIAL: Not much action amid load-shedding blame game

It is by no means a quick fix, but the regulatory and technical obstacles need to be urgently addressed

21 September 2022 - 05:00

Everyone, it seems, is blaming everyone else for Eskom’s stage 6 load-shedding. People in government and in opposition are blaming mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe for erecting masses of regulatory red tape that’s preventing new private-sector generators from coming online, despite President Cyril Ramaphosa’s ambitious reform announcements of the past year.

Eskom’s shareholder, public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan, is somehow managing not to shoulder much of the blame at all for Eskom’s ailing operational state, but that is probably because of the general anti-Mantashe narrative. Ramaphosa has cut short his trip abroad to come home and tackle the power crisis (again), as if his absence from home was part of the problem...

