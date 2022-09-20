The impasse over a revival of the Iran nuclear deal is keeping Iran’s exports from fully returning to the market
It is getting harder to be sympathetic to, and understanding of, the government’s approach to the electricity crisis, especially the measures to stabilise Eskom. The problem requires no further announcement of new plans, just the speedy implementation of agreed ones.
Over the past weekend, typically a low-demand period, the country was moved up to stage 6 rolling power cuts due to failures at several power stations. This intense load-shedding was only downgraded on Tuesday morning after some units were returned to service through emergency maintenance...
JOHN DLUDLU: Wanted: a fresh sense of urgency to fix SA’s power crisis
No further announcements of new plans are required, just the speedy implementation of agreed ones
