WATCH: Eskom clambers for emergency power

Business Day TV speaks to Peter Attard Montalto from Intellidex

19 September 2022 - 22:02
SA will need half-a-trillion rand to put an end to load-shedding by the beginning of 2025, according to Intellidex. The research company has revealed this figure in the wake of Eskom’s announcement that it is scrambling for emergency power to end stage 6 load-shedding. The power utility is looking to procure 1,000MW of energy from the private sector. Nersa is yet to determine how the costs of the procurement will be recouped. Business Day TV spoke to Peter Attard Montalto from Intellidex for more detail.

