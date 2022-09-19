Business Day TV speaks to Imtiaz Suliman from Sentio Capital
Hydrogen offers economic and environmental benefits but there are safety concerns and infrastructure challenges
Pravin Gordhan says his department has been ‘working around the clock closely with Eskom’ to ease power cuts
ActionSA leader supports Joburg mayor and is unapologetic about wanting to unseat the ANC
The highly indebted packaging company has previously been granted a reprieve by lenders
Mudiwa Gavaza speaks to Momentum Investments economist by Sanisha Packirisamy
Red tape remains as mines and other producers of energy must register their projects with Nersa
Testimony expected to include information on Jared Kushner, Steve Mnuchin, Rex Tillerson and Abu Dhabi leader
Dozens of the country’s most exciting players will be excluded from this flagship event because there are simply not enough seats on board
The latest model offers plenty of practicality, including a spacious boot, LED headlights and taillights, and chrome finishes on the window strips and door handles
SA will need half-a-trillion rand to put an end to load-shedding by the beginning of 2025, according to Intellidex. The research company has revealed this figure in the wake of Eskom’s announcement that it is scrambling for emergency power to end stage 6 load-shedding. The power utility is looking to procure 1,000MW of energy from the private sector. Nersa is yet to determine how the costs of the procurement will be recouped. Business Day TV spoke to Peter Attard Montalto from Intellidex for more detail.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for freåçe episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Eskom clambers for emergency power
Business Day TV speaks to Peter Attard Montalto from Intellidex
SA will need half-a-trillion rand to put an end to load-shedding by the beginning of 2025, according to Intellidex. The research company has revealed this figure in the wake of Eskom’s announcement that it is scrambling for emergency power to end stage 6 load-shedding. The power utility is looking to procure 1,000MW of energy from the private sector. Nersa is yet to determine how the costs of the procurement will be recouped. Business Day TV spoke to Peter Attard Montalto from Intellidex for more detail.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for freåçe episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Eskom scrambles to buy 1,000MW from private sector
WATCH: Why the rand is under pressure
WATCH: SA’s long road to energy reform
WATCH: Financial advice beyond 2022
WATCH: Behind July’s recovery in retail sales
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.