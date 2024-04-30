TOM EATON: Enjoy the power Christmas while it lasts — hangover will hit after polls
I know all parents think their babies are special, but if you are an SA baby who was born five weeks ago you are unique because you have lived your whole life in an SA in which the electricity is always on.
Of course, if you’re five weeks old and reading this I concede that having round-the-clock electricity is probably the least exciting thing going on in your world. Still, for the rest of us, 30-odd days without load-shedding is a pretty big deal, by which I mean an increasingly alarming deal because, not being five-week-olds, we know every day that passes in lavishly electrified calm means we’re one day closer to May 30. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.