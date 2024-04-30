EDITORIAL: Hands off the SABC
Security agency’s bid to intimidate head of news is not the first time the ANC has tried to bully the broadcaster
30 April 2024 - 05:00
The ANC’s desperation to win next month’s general election is reaching dangerous levels. It has to be stopped before it gets out of hand.
Moshoeshoe Monare, the head of news at the SABC, received a call from the State Security Agency (SSA) asking him to submit himself to a “top-level security clearance”, including a polygraph test...
