PETER BRUCE: No chance of ANC giving way to MPC coalition
To lose power it would have to drop way below 46%, which won't happen
As the 2024 election approaches, opposition parties are quietly confident that they can, if they somehow co-operate without losing their individual identities, push the governing ANC out and take power in the national parliament.
It’s ambitious, to say the least. Underestimating the power of the ANC election machine is a sure way of inflicting pain on yourself, and SA voters are incredibly hard to move. The opposition parties so far gathered into DA leader John Steenhuisen’s moonshot pact — now the “equal partnership” that calls itself the Multi-Party Charter (MPC) — gathered just 27.4% of the vote in the 2019 election to the ANC’s 57.5% and EFF’s 10.8%...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.