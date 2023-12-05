Can big business really parachute its own candidate into the 2024 election and get him elected president? That’s the ambition, it seems, behind a bid to find a political home for Roger Jardine, as revealed in the Sunday Times at the weekend.
There’s up to a billion rand to back a new horse, but is the circle of possible funders being too picky? “Business needs to cross its own Rubicon,” Freedom Front Plus chief whip Corné Mulder tells Peter Bruce in this gripping edition of Podcasts From the Edge.
It needs, he says, to understand the opportunity before it. But does all the money get behind Jardine, or can all “good” opposition parties (presumably excluding the EFF) share in it and get behind Jardine when parliament meets to elect a president after the election?
Mulder also deals with the need to include the Patriotic Alliance in the multiparty charter before it becomes a “kingmaker”, and wonders whether, just possibly, the DA might be lured into a grand coalition with the ANC if the ruling party’s vote slips below 50%.
PODCAST: A Rubicon for big business
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.