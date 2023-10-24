OPINION
KATHARINE CHILD: Business cannot blame Patel for getting involved over executive pay
Most companies and bodies object to proposed changes to the Companies Act
Trade, industry & competition minister Ebrahim Patel is not known for his belief in the free market. In fact, his department likes to get involved in the running of businesses using multiple tools at his disposal such as regulations, inquiries by the Competition Commission and customs investigations by the International Trade Administration Commission.
As such, business is not always in favour of the government’s level of interference. But when it comes to executive pay, the gap between the top earners and average workers is so high you can’t blame Patel’s department for wanting to shine some light on the pay discrepancies...
