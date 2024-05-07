Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Kakistocracy rules

07 May 2024 - 17:11
Election posters for the May 2024 general elections are shown in Braamfontein, Johannesburg. Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE
Election posters for the May 2024 general elections are shown in Braamfontein, Johannesburg. Picture: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

Your editorial comment refers (“Look back with fondness, says ANC old guard”, May 7).

The old-guard ANC cadre is as useless as the “new” ANC cadre. The old ones set SA up for failure by killing off a modern country with counter-business claptrap ideology, and the new guard not only not veered from that path, but have added epic stealing of resources on top of it.

It is the perfect picture of a kakistocracy.

Andrea Robertson
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

