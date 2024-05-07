The old-guard ANC cadre is as useless as the “new” ANC cadre. The old ones set SA up for failure by killing off a modern country with counter-business claptrap ideology, and the new guard not only not veered from that path, but have added epic stealing of resources on top of it.
It is the perfect picture of a kakistocracy.
Andrea Robertson Via BusinessLIVE
LETTER: Kakistocracy rules
Your editorial comment refers (“Look back with fondness, says ANC old guard”, May 7).
