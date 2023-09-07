Proposed companies bill puts wage gap in spotlight
After five years in limbo, the Companies Amendment Bill may finally be enacted next year. While business and labour seem to have reached a form of accommodation on some points, the battle lines have been drawn on others
07 September 2023 - 05:00
Given the limited changes between the 2018 version of the Companies Amendment Bill and the 2023 version, it’s difficult to know what caused the five-year delay. A second version of the bill was released in 2021 but that, like the 2018 version, disappeared back into the bowels of the government before ever being considered by parliament.
Presumably Covid played a role, but most likely it was down to what a commentator describes as the “government’s normal bureaucratic procrastination”. ..
