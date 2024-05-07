PayU-owned Turkish fintech Iyzico’s acquires Paynet for R1.6bn
Iyzico specialises in helping e-commerce sites and other apps easily accept online payments
07 May 2024 - 17:26
Iyzico, a Turkish company that is part of Prosus’ fintech business, has signed a deal to acquire Paynet for R1.6bn.
On Tuesday, Iyzico — which is owned by Prosus’ PayU — said it had agreed to buy Paynet, another Turkish fintech player, for $87m (R1.606bn)...
