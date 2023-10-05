ANN CROTTY: Keep contrite and carry on
From McKinsey to the Catholic church, absolution undermines accountability
05 October 2023 - 05:00
The US upended the world after September 11 2001, and rightly so. Terrorists killed 2,977 people that day.
But here’s the thing, and apologies for the “whataboutism”. For the past two decades, opioids have killed about 150 Americans a day. That’s more than a million in total, which is not only considerably more than died on 9/11 but more than twice the number killed in World War 2...
