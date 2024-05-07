Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Growing SA’s private sector will create jobs

But today’s political dispensation has no understanding of what is needed to achieve this

07 May 2024 - 17:15
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/HXDBZXY
Picture: 123RF/HXDBZXY

Duma Gqubule’s most recent column refers (“Ramaphosa’s ludicrous pledges on more jobs are insulting”, May 7).

Unfortunately, it all comes down to the political ideology of the ANC. There are none so blind as those who will not see.

The only way permanent jobs are going to be created in SA sustainably will be through accelerated growth of the private sector. This simply cannot happen under the current political dispensation, as there is zero understanding of what the private sector needs to be able to grow.

We are hampered by too much ideologically and racially driven legislation that is a severe drag on the private sector. It is all well documented.

The ANC (and the majority of SA voters) are stuck in the past, with no idea of how to build a modern economy that benefits all in SA rather than just the politically connected.

Ian Ferguson
Via BusinessLIVE

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

DONALD MACKAY: Staring into the dark cave of ideology

So many of SA’s policies are deliberately formulated on a lean diet devoid of facts
Opinion
1 day ago

DUMA GQUBULE: Ramaphosa’s ludicrous pledges on more jobs are insulting

Government must stop raising hopes of young people with empty promises
Opinion
12 hours ago

Drop in private sector business activity slows as conditions stabilise

Companies expect business activity to expand after elections
Economy
22 hours ago

WATCH: Focus on domestic worker rights

Business Day TV talks to labour law expert, Stuart MacGregor
National
2 days ago

LETTER: Orthodox economics works

The problem with unorthodox economics is that it has almost collapsed the SA economy
Opinion
2 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
JONATHAN BOTHA: The two-pot retirement system is ...
Opinion
2.
Failure to end the illicit cigarette trade has ...
Opinion
3.
AYABONGA CAWE: How spatial inequality still ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
DUMA GQUBULE: Ramaphosa’s ludicrous pledges on ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
TOM EATON: Thabo Mbeki’s public forays a relief ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.