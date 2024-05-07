LETTER: Growing SA’s private sector will create jobs

Duma Gqubule’s most recent column refers (“Ramaphosa’s ludicrous pledges on more jobs are insulting”, May 7).
Unfortunately, it all comes down to the political ideology of the ANC. There are none so blind as those who will not see.
The only way permanent jobs are going to be created in SA sustainably will be through accelerated growth of the private sector. This simply cannot happen under the current political dispensation, as there is zero understanding of what the private sector needs to be able to grow.
We are hampered by too much ideologically and racially driven legislation that is a severe drag on the private sector. It is all well documented.
The ANC (and the majority of SA voters) are stuck in the past, with no idea of how to build a modern economy that benefits all in SA rather than just the politically connected.
Ian Ferguson Via BusinessLIVE
