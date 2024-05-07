DA calls for lifting of import ban on cheap used cars
Naamsa says such a move would destroy vehicle manufacturing in SA
07 May 2024 - 12:57
Allowing used vehicle imports into SA would destroy vehicle manufacturing in the country and lead to the loss of thousands of jobs, says motor industry body Naamsa.
It was reacting to the DA’s call for exploring a lift on the ban on importing second-hand vehicles to SA, which the party said would lead to the introduction of cheaper cars than the maintenance of expensive local production facilities...
