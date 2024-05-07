Health department pilots extreme weather alerts for pregnant women
Climate change poses specific risks for pregnant women and newborns, BHF conference hears
07 May 2024 - 20:05
The health department is piloting a scheme to alert pregnant women and mothers of infants of dangerously high temperatures, combining data from the SA Weather Service with its MomConnect app.
MomConnect is being used by more than 422,500 women who receive targeted SMS and WhatsApp messages based on the developmental stage of their foetus or young child...
