Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Unhealthy obsession

07 May 2024 - 17:27
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

I have a serious problem with “blackness” and how most blacks  have an unhealthy obsession with being black, always ready to interpret and attribute any unfavourable situation in which they find themselves along racial lines.

"Because I am black, they did this to me." Rubbish, how pathetic! This inferiority complex often complicates things and only adds to your misery, because you will never change.

You will remain black for the rest of your life, you just have to accept and make the best of it. If you do you will be surprised how wonderful life can be, whether you are black or any colour for that matter.

Feeling sorry for yourself makes it look as if you actually deserve what is coming to you, so man up and  take charge of your life. Shape up!

Having said that, I understand people who have never been exposed to a situation such as in the workplace where there is daily interaction among different racial groups, because what you discover is that other races will accept and respect you for presenting yourself in an assertive, ethical and responsible way in your work environment.

If you have no respect for who you are, how can you expect any respect from others? Many self-respecting blacks in SA have made it in life and earned the respect of everyone around them. Always remember that you are the author of your own life story, and refuse to be one of those who are born, eat and die.

Make something of your life and stop feeling sorry for yourself.

Cometh Dube-Makholwa
Midrand

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businesslive.co.za. Letters of more than 300 words will be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
JONATHAN BOTHA: The two-pot retirement system is ...
Opinion
2.
Failure to end the illicit cigarette trade has ...
Opinion
3.
AYABONGA CAWE: How spatial inequality still ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
DUMA GQUBULE: Ramaphosa’s ludicrous pledges on ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
TOM EATON: Thabo Mbeki’s public forays a relief ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.