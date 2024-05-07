National

Six bodies removed from site of collapsed George building

07 May 2024 - 20:35
by Staff Writer
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
About 200 emergency services personnel are working to retrieve workers trapped under rubble at the construction site in George. Picture: GEORGE MUNICIPALITY
About 200 emergency services personnel are working to retrieve workers trapped under rubble at the construction site in George. Picture: GEORGE MUNICIPALITY

Forty-seven workers were still trapped under rubble at a construction site in George, Western Cape, on Tuesday afternoon 24 hours after a collapse.  

Updating media at 2.30pm, Western Cape premier Alan Winde said rescuers retrieved 28 of the 75 workers at the scene. Of the 28, six were certified dead. 

Winde said department of employment & labour inspectors and Western Cape disaster management were on the scene and the province had appointed independent structural engineers to probe the cause of the collapse.

About 200 people were at the scene working to free those trapped under the rubble.  

George mayor Leon van Wyk said the developers of the site, Neotrend Group, submitted building plans to the municipality in December 2022 and the plans were approved on July 6 2023.  

The building on the 1,228m² site consisted of a basement, aboveground parking and four floors of 42 residential flats, with an 887m² footprint.  

“The construction material is four times that, 3,600m² of construction standing on parking above ground,” Van Wyk said. 

Winde said he was briefing the families of the workers on developments. 

TimesLIVE 

George building collapse death toll rises to five

Emergency teams have worked through the night to extricate workers from the rubble
National
12 hours ago

Six bodies removed from site of collapsed George building

Forty-seven workers still trapped under rubble on Tuesday afternoon
National
2 hours ago

Scores feared trapped after building collapses in George

Rescuers race to save more than 40 people believed to be under the rubble
National
1 day ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Paul Mashatile’s VIP guards plead not guilty to ...
National
2.
DA calls for lifting of import ban on cheap used ...
National
3.
Durban port operator ‘raring to go’ despite ...
National
4.
People in eThekwini being charged for free ...
National
5.
Government trying to demonise medical schemes, ...
National / Health

Related Articles

George building collapse death toll rises to five

National

Death toll rises after floods in Brazil

World / Americas

Miners offer $25bn for Mariana disaster reparations

World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.