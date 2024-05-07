Market prices in 90% chance Federal Reserve will cut benchmark rates by end of year
Good media visibility and warm welcomes for the elders as party rolls out the respected old guard
The initiative is aimed at expediting approval processes for independent power producers
The Constitutional Court will on Wednesday hear a case brought by ACT and Amcu’s Labour Party
Jeff Bezos’ company poses the biggest threat to the dominance of SA’s largest e-commerce player
Companies expect business activity to expand after elections
Minister releases a review of industrial policy achievements over the past five years
The Russian president says West must choose between confrontation and co-operation
Thumping by Crystal Palace final nail in coffin, Scholes says
Production at the St Petersburg plant, handed over to carmaker Aurus long ago, should start by end-2024
Tackling your questions tonight are Rowan Williams from Nitrogen Fund Managers and Roy Mutooni from Sanlam Investments.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
STOCK WATCH
WATCH: Stock Picks
Business Day TV speaks to Rowan Williams from Nitrogen Fund Managers and Roy Mutooni from Sanlam Investments
