Brooks Koepka at the Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore, May 5 2024. Picture: LIONEL NG/GETTY IMAGES
Three-time and defending champion Brooks Koepka, past winners Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy and world No 1 Scottie Scheffler lead a decorated field for next week’s PGA Championship.
The PGA of America on Tuesday revealed the names of 154 of the 156 golfers who will compete at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky. The tournament begins on May 16.
The remaining two spots will go to the winners of the Wells Fargo Championship and Myrtle Beach Classic. Should a golfer who is already exempt emerge victorious, the PGA of America will go to the alternate list.
Koepka, ranked 37th in the world, recorded his fifth career Major last year by winning the PGA Championship at Oak Hill Country Club. He also won the tournament in 2018 and 2019.
Woods, a 15-time Major champion, won the PGA Championship in 1999, 2000, 2006 and 2007, while world No 2 McIlroy emerged victorious in 2012 and 2014.
Scheffler, a runner-up in 2023 at this tournament, and the top 103 players in the official world golf ranking will test their mettle at Valhalla.
In addition to Koepka, LIV Golf features 15 other players in the field — notably World No 5 Jon Rahm of Spain, No 17 Tyrrell Hatton of England and No 56 Cameron Smith of Australia. Field Level Media
Brooks Koepka and Tiger Woods headline PGA Championship field
Rory McIlroy and world No 1 Scottie Scheffler also lead PGA of America list
