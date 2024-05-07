Attacq acquires rest of Mall of Africa for R1.07bn
Attacq reaches an agreement to acquire the remaining 20% of the mall, taking full ownership of the property
07 May 2024 - 10:08
Property group Attacq has reached an agreement to acquire the remaining 20% share of the Mall of Africa for R1.07bn.
The company said in a statement Attacq Waterfall Investment Company (Awic), a 70%-held subsidiary of Attacq and Att MOA 20, have reached a conditional agreement for Awic to acquire the seller’s 20% undivided share of the leasehold rights and rental enterprises in respect of the Mall of Africa. The seller is beneficially held by Atterbury Property Holdings and Atterbury Property...
