World / Middle East

Southern Gaza ‘choked off’ from aid since crossings shut

UN agencies warns stocks are critically low after Israel shut Rafah and Kerem Shalom crossings as part of its military operation

07 May 2024 - 18:00
by Emma Farge
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Displaced Palestinians wait to receive UN aid in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip. File photo: MOHAMMED SALEM/REUTERS
Displaced Palestinians wait to receive UN aid in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip. File photo: MOHAMMED SALEM/REUTERS

Geneva — UN agencies said on Tuesday the two main crossings into the southern Gaza Strip remained shut, virtually cutting off the Palestinian enclave from outside aid with few stocks positioned inside.

The global agency’s humanitarian office spokesperson Jens Laerke told journalists Israel had shut both the Rafah and Kerem Shalom crossings for aid and people as part of its military operation in Rafah, where about 1-million uprooted people are sheltering.

The Israeli military said a limited operation in Rafah was meant to kill fighters and dismantle infrastructure used by Hamas, which governs the besieged Palestinian territory.

“The two main arteries for getting aid into Gaza are currently choked off,” Laerke said, adding UN agencies had low stocks inside the Gaza Strip since humanitarian supplies were consumed immediately. The enclave has just a one-day buffer of fuel stocks, he said.

“If no fuel comes in for a prolonged period of time it would be a very effective way of putting the humanitarian operation in its grave,” he said.

A World Health Organisation spokesperson said in response to a journalist’s question that no exceptions were being made for sick and injured patients.

While some non-fuel supplies have entered Gaza via the northern Erez crossing in recent days, the UN agencies said this was insufficient and difficult to deliver to Rafah since it meant crossing active combat zones.

“Erez will simply not be enough,” said James Elder, a spokesperson for the UN children’s agency. “If Rafah gate closes for an extended period, it’s hard to see how famine in Gaza can be averted,” he said.

The World Food Programme said later on social media platform X that its stocks would last only  between one and four days for the southern and central parts of Gaza.

Even before the latest escalation in the seven-month-old conflict, the UN had repeatedly accused Israel of restricting aid access despite famine warnings. Faced with growing international pressure, Israel had pledged to improve access but says UN agencies are to blame for not distributing aid more efficiently within the enclave.

UN agencies said they had prestocked some aid within Rafah but water and high-energy nutrition supplies needed to treat malnourished children were low.

Reuters

Israelis head to Cairo after Hamas’ ‘unacceptable’ ceasefire offer

Delegation to assess whether the movement can be persuaded to shift on its latest ceasefire proposal
World
2 hours ago

Gazans flee Rafah as Israeli offensive looms

Military tells Gaza civilians to relocate to what it calls an ‘expanded humanitarian zone’
World
1 day ago

Hamas accepts ceasefire proposal

The US is studying Hamas’ response to proposal by Egyptian and Qatari mediators
World
21 hours ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Hamas delegation leaves Cairo ceasefire talks
World / Middle East
2.
Rwanda denies bombing DRC camp
World / Africa
3.
Hamas accepts ceasefire proposal
World
4.
Big Oil earmarks billions more for offshore ...
World / Americas
5.
Nigeria sets dangerous precedent by detaining ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

Israeli cabinet shuts Al Jazeera offices

World / Middle East

Rebuilding Gaza may take 80 years, UN says

World / Middle East

Blinken meets Netanyahu, presses Hamas to accept ceasefire deal

World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.