JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Communication chaos during Joburg Heritage Day race was entirely predictable
Instead of a day for cheering on runners, it became another reminder of its dysfunctionality
27 September 2023 - 05:00
I never run, unless a Zulu is coming at me with a spear. But I admire those who just run, so much so that given an opportunity I will cheer them on from the comfort of my couch.
I would have loved to cheer rather than curse those brave souls who took part in the Heritage Day race through the streets of Johannesburg. The runners appeared to enjoy the Run Your City race. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.