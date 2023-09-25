City of Joburg acted unlawfully in cutting power, court rules
25 September 2023 - 20:55
The City of Johannesburg unlawfully cut off electricity to a property, which it said owes more than R1m.
The high court in Johannesburg ruled that the city had failed to serve a recent notice to the property owner, and it could not rely on a February notice for its decision to cut off power to the property in August. ..
