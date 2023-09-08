At least 77 people have been confirmed dead after a building in Marshalltown, Johannesburg was engulfed by fire on August 31 2023. Picture: THULANI MBELE.
Former Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba, in the wake of a devastating fire at 80 Albert Street, has raised pressing questions about the necessity of a commission of inquiry, given that this is not the first tragedy of this nature in the city and the challenges are well known by officials.
The fire tragically claimed the lives of at least 77 individuals, casting a harsh spotlight on enduring challenges such as building hijackings and governmental neglect.
For more on the story, Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail’s Rob Rose.
NEWSROOM CROSSING
WATCH: Joburg fire: chronicle of 77 deaths foretold
Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail's Rob Rose
