National

NEWSROOM CROSSING

WATCH: Joburg fire: chronicle of 77 deaths foretold

Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail’s Rob Rose

08 September 2023 - 16:02 Business Day TV
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
At least 77 people have been confirmed dead after a building in Marshalltown, Johannesburg was engulfed by fire on August 31 2023. Picture: THULANI MBELE.
At least 77 people have been confirmed dead after a building in Marshalltown, Johannesburg was engulfed by fire on August 31 2023. Picture: THULANI MBELE.

Former Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba, in the wake of a devastating fire at 80 Albert Street, has raised pressing questions about the necessity of a commission of inquiry, given that this is not the first tragedy of this nature in the city and the challenges are well known by officials.

The fire tragically claimed the lives of at least 77 individuals, casting a harsh spotlight on enduring challenges such as building hijackings and governmental neglect.

For more on the story, Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail’s Rob Rose.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
WATCH: Joburg fire: chronicle of 77 deaths ...
National
2.
Zimbali properties bought with proceeds of R320m ...
National
3.
Paul Mashatile blames apartheid for SA’s ...
National
4.
Cyril Ramaphosa met Treasury to discuss budget ...
National
5.
OBITUARY: Raymond Ackerman: the retail king with ...
Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.