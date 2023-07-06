ANTON HARBER: Laws needed to stop SLAPPs against journalists
Parts of the private sector are increasingly using the courts to silence investigative reporting
The media and investigative reporters in particular are facing a new kind of onslaught, this time not from the state but from elements of the private sector.
The site of this battle is the courts, and the hired guns are large teams of senior and junior counsel (eight silks representing one party in a recent case). Often the cases are flimsy, but the intention is — win or lose — to wear the journalists down, distract them from their work and drain their resources with large legal fees. These are called SLAPP suits, or strategic litigation against public participation — legal action that is not in pursuit of justice but is intended to make it too costly for investigative reporters or activists to do their work. ..
