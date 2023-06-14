Stalled inflation in the world’s largest economy fuels speculation of a Fed rate-hike pause, boosting Asian shares
Courts should continue to protect their processes from abuse by influential people
In dismissing every aspect of former president Jacob Zuma’s private prosecution against senior reporter Karyn Maughan and prosecutor Billy Downer, the high court took note of the abuse, harassment and continued attempts at silencing Maughan.
It noted that the prosecution of a journalist doing their job had “all the elements of a SLAPP [strategic litigation against public participation] suit”, which is litigation used to silence journalists and whistle-blowers. We should all rejoice that a court saw fit to not only protect a prominent reporter, but also to do so with such stentorian tones. ..
EDITORIAL: Justice for Maughan is justice for us all
Courts should continue to protect their processes from abuse by influential people
