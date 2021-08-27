National DAMAGES Matshela Koko’s Slapp suits have yet to land a klap Numerous allegations have been published in the media about Koko, all of which he has denied. He has filed suits against individuals who have publicly criticised him B L Premium

Former Eskom CEO Matshela Koko could have the tables turned on him by the high court in Johannesburg after his attempt to extract damages for defamation from a 72-year-old nursery school principal in an alleged “Slapp suit” ran aground.

The case to claim R500,000 from Barbara Tanton, principal of the Little Academy Preschool in Centurion, was heard last week. It centres on a tweet she made, which Koko said effectively called him a thief. Tanton closed her Twitter account but refused to apologise...