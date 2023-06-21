Opinion / Columnists

KATE THOMPSON DAVY: Have we moved through winter and into the era of crypto consequences?

Cryptocurrencies have an existential threat to overcome right now: their proximity to dubiosity

21 June 2023 - 05:00

Last year was a dark time for cryptocurrency — and I’m not talking about load-shedding at your friendly neighbourhood mining rig. Though there’s always a counter-factual example to be found, many institutional and individual crypto investors took a beating in 2022. 

Take bitcoin as the epitome and synecdoche: after hitting a record high ($68,000-plus) in November 2021, the coin tumbled and bounced its way down to $16,000 in the subsequent 12 months, showing exactly why 2022 earned its “crypto winter” moniker. Today it’s lurking in the $25,000-$35,000 band, and tomorrow — well, wouldn’t we all like to know...

