Markets

CRYPTO CHAT

WATCH: Bitcoin shrugs off crypto crackdown

Business Day TV speaks to Luno’s Christo de Wit

08 June 2023 - 20:27
Picture: BLOOMBERG/CHRIS RATCLIFFE
Picture: BLOOMBERG/CHRIS RATCLIFFE

US regulators are clamping down on crypto exchange firms and are suing Binance and Coinbase. Despite the legal action, bitcoin has rallied and crossed the crucial $25,000 mark. Business Day TV discussed the moves at play with Luno’s Christo de Wit.

Or listen to full audio

Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: Rand gains momentum on Brics news
Markets
2.
JSE slips as investors reassess risk for more ...
Markets
3.
Asian shares battle as investors fret about rate ...
Markets
4.
Gold edges higher amid expected Fed move
Markets
5.
WATCH: Stock Picks
Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.