Bitcoin steadies after steep dive

Economy proves resilient in the first quarter despite intense load-shedding, led by manufacturing
Freezing the assets of entities linked to Isis, the Taliban and al-Qaeda doesn’t inspire much confidence when SA continues to cozy up to other violent regimes
Wage bill swallows about 70% of its expenditure
Jacob Zuma appointed her to the cabinet in 2009, and throughout her term as minister up to 2017 she was accused of advancing state capture
Payment will contribute towards the group’s liquidity and strengthen its balance sheet , but its woes are far from over
Annual Article IV report supports Reserve Bank governor's position
Wall Street chiefs have been among the loudest in pushing for a return to the office five days a week.
Countries are increasingly moving to tax, regulate or restrict trade in credits generated within their borders
Tennis champion is on course for a record-breaking 23rd men’s singles Grand Slam title
Why using the wrong cleaning products liquid is not a good idea
Singapore — Bitcoin stabilised above $25,000 on Tuesday after a steep dive overnight, as investors grappled with news that the US securities regulator sued crypto exchange Binance, dealing a blow to the industry.
Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, was last at $25,797, up 0.2% in Asian trade on Tuesday, pinned near a more than two-month low. It had slumped more than 5% in the previous session, the largest daily decline since April 19.
The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Monday sued Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, and its CEO Changpeng Zhao for secretly controlling BinanceUS as part of a “web of deception” to evade US laws, among other charges.
“It’s another blow to the crypto industry and the crypto exchanges of the world,” said Tony Sycamore, market analyst at IG Markets. “If what the SEC is alleging is true ... well, Binance is the biggest, and if this is going on at the biggest, what’s happening at the smallest? That is the natural link. It doesn’t fill investors with confidence.”
Binance’s cryptocurrency was at a near three-month low of $277.07, after a 9.2% plunge on Monday.
Reuters earlier reported that Binance controlled its US affiliate’s bank accounts, despite claiming it was independent. In statements, Binance said it had been co-operating with the SEC’s probes and had “worked hard to answer their questions and address their concerns” including by trying to reach a negotiated settlement.
The 24-hour trading volume on Binance spiked in Asia hours on Tuesday and more than doubled to $12.48bn, based on analytics site CoinMarketCap.
The lawsuit against Binance marks the latest development in the SEC’s sweeping crackdown on the crypto industry after FTX’s implosion last year, which has since prompted some crypto companies to increase compliance measures, spike products, and expand outside the US.
“This case is significant, and the crypto and fintech industries should pay close attention to its impact,” said Wayne Huang, co-founder and CEO of XREX, a blockchain-enabled financial institution operating the XREX USD-crypto exchange.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Bitcoin steadies after steep dive
Singapore — Bitcoin stabilised above $25,000 on Tuesday after a steep dive overnight, as investors grappled with news that the US securities regulator sued crypto exchange Binance, dealing a blow to the industry.
Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, was last at $25,797, up 0.2% in Asian trade on Tuesday, pinned near a more than two-month low. It had slumped more than 5% in the previous session, the largest daily decline since April 19.
The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Monday sued Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, and its CEO Changpeng Zhao for secretly controlling BinanceUS as part of a “web of deception” to evade US laws, among other charges.
“It’s another blow to the crypto industry and the crypto exchanges of the world,” said Tony Sycamore, market analyst at IG Markets. “If what the SEC is alleging is true ... well, Binance is the biggest, and if this is going on at the biggest, what’s happening at the smallest? That is the natural link. It doesn’t fill investors with confidence.”
Binance’s cryptocurrency was at a near three-month low of $277.07, after a 9.2% plunge on Monday.
Bitcoin’s blockchain coders clash over meme token ‘spam’
Reuters earlier reported that Binance controlled its US affiliate’s bank accounts, despite claiming it was independent. In statements, Binance said it had been co-operating with the SEC’s probes and had “worked hard to answer their questions and address their concerns” including by trying to reach a negotiated settlement.
The 24-hour trading volume on Binance spiked in Asia hours on Tuesday and more than doubled to $12.48bn, based on analytics site CoinMarketCap.
The lawsuit against Binance marks the latest development in the SEC’s sweeping crackdown on the crypto industry after FTX’s implosion last year, which has since prompted some crypto companies to increase compliance measures, spike products, and expand outside the US.
“This case is significant, and the crypto and fintech industries should pay close attention to its impact,” said Wayne Huang, co-founder and CEO of XREX, a blockchain-enabled financial institution operating the XREX USD-crypto exchange.
Reuters
Global equities listless as traders await US CPI data
Good news from taxman for victims of bitcoin Ponzi scheme
Israel seizes scores of Binance crypto accounts ‘over terrorism’
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Veteran and big race jockey compete in intriguing clash
MY BRILLIANT CAREER | Former carpenter nails it in volatile crypto world
WATCH: Bitcoin rally loses steam
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.