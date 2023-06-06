Markets

Bitcoin steadies after steep dive

06 June 2023 - 08:03 Rae Wee
Picture: 123RF/ARCHNOI1
Picture: 123RF/ARCHNOI1

Singapore — Bitcoin stabilised above $25,000 on Tuesday after a steep dive overnight, as investors grappled with news that the US securities regulator sued crypto exchange Binance, dealing a blow to the industry.

Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, was last at $25,797, up 0.2% in Asian trade on Tuesday, pinned near a more than two-month low. It had slumped more than 5% in the previous session, the largest daily decline since April 19.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Monday sued Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, and its CEO Changpeng Zhao for secretly controlling BinanceUS as part of a “web of deception” to evade US laws, among other charges.

“It’s another blow to the crypto industry and the crypto exchanges of the world,” said Tony Sycamore, market analyst at IG Markets. “If what the SEC is alleging is true ... well, Binance is the biggest, and if this is going on at the biggest, what’s happening at the smallest? That is the natural link. It doesn’t fill investors with confidence.”

Binance’s cryptocurrency was at a near three-month low of $277.07, after a 9.2% plunge on Monday.

Bitcoin’s blockchain coders clash over meme token ‘spam’

A torrent of speculative coins created a logjam and forced the Binance exchange to temporarily halt withdrawals
News
1 day ago

Reuters earlier reported that Binance controlled its US affiliate’s bank accounts, despite claiming it was independent. In statements, Binance said it had been co-operating with the SEC’s probes and had “worked hard to answer their questions and address their concerns” including by trying to reach a negotiated settlement.

The 24-hour trading volume on Binance spiked in Asia hours on Tuesday and more than doubled to $12.48bn, based on analytics site CoinMarketCap.

The lawsuit against Binance marks the latest development in the SEC’s sweeping crackdown on the crypto industry after FTX’s implosion last year, which has since prompted some crypto companies to increase compliance measures, spike products, and expand outside the US.

“This case is significant, and the crypto and fintech industries should pay close attention to its impact,” said Wayne Huang, co-founder and CEO of XREX, a blockchain-enabled financial institution operating the XREX USD-crypto exchange.

Reuters

Global equities listless as traders await US CPI data

Stocks are lethargic and oil loses ground ahead of US consumer price data that could damage the hope for interest rate cuts later in the year
Markets
3 weeks ago

Good news from taxman for victims of bitcoin Ponzi scheme

Sars initially sought R931m from Stellenbosch-based Mirror Trading International, but has settled for less than R300m
National
3 weeks ago

Israel seizes scores of Binance crypto accounts ‘over terrorism’

Two were linked to Islamic State and dozens owned by Palestinian firms connected to Hamas, counterterror authorities say
World
4 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
MARKET WRAP: Rand firmer, JSE weaker as investors ...
Markets
2.
Stage 6 load-shedding routs SA-orientated JSE ...
Markets
3.
Bitcoin steadies after steep dive
Markets
4.
Oil tumbles as recession fears outweigh output ...
Markets
5.
JSE weaker, with global focus turning to Fed’s ...
Markets

Related Articles

Veteran and big race jockey compete in intriguing clash

Sport / Other Sport

MY BRILLIANT CAREER | Former carpenter nails it in volatile crypto world

Careers

WATCH: Bitcoin rally loses steam

Markets

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.