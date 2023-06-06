US regulator goes after Coinbase a day after suing Binance

Economy proves resilient in the first quarter despite intense load-shedding, led by manufacturing
Naledi Pandor and officials risk being charged as accessories in war crimes and could be sued for reparations
Presidency has received legal opinion saying SA would be compelled to arrest Vladimir Putin if he is in SA
Jacob Zuma appointed her to the cabinet in 2009, and throughout her term as minister up to 2017 she was accused of advancing state capture
Food producer aims to deliver affordable prices to consumers by improving efficiency and capacity
Annual article IV report supports Reserve Bank governor’s position
Wall Street chiefs have been among the loudest in pushing for a return to the office five days a week.
Moscow and Kyiv exchange blame as the Nova Kakhovka Dam catastrophe jeopardizes Crimea’s vital canal and future water security in the region
If they beat the Bulls, they will have an outside chance of securing a home final, provided they win their semifinal
Why using the wrong cleaning products liquid is not a good idea
New York — The US Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday sued Coinbase, accusing the largest US cryptocurrency exchange of operating illegally because it failed to first register with the regulator.
The lawsuit is the SEC’s second in two days against a major crypto exchange, following its case against Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, and founder Changpeng Zhao.
Both civil cases are part of SEC chair Gary Gensler’s push to assert jurisdiction over crypto markets, which he on Tuesday again labelled a “Wild West” of investing, and protect investors while shoring up their trust in capital markets.
“The crypto markets are undermining that trust, and I would say this: it undermines our overall capital markets,” Gensler told CNBC.
Crypto companies including Coinbase have said SEC rules are unclear, and the regulator is overreaching by asserting oversight of their industry.
Paul Grewal, Coinbase’s general counsel, in a statement said the company will continue operating as usual and has a “demonstrated commitment to compliance”.
Ten US states led by California are also taking legal action against Coinbase for alleged securities law violations.
Shares of Coinbase’s parent Coinbase Global were down $8.18, or 13.9%, at $50.53 on Tuesday, after earlier falling as much as 20.9%.
Coinbase customers pulled more than $57m from the exchange within a couple of hours of the filing, according to data firm Nansen.
In its complaint filed in Manhattan federal court, the SEC said Coinbase has since at least 2019 made billions of dollars by operating as a middleman on crypto transactions, while evading disclosure requirements meant to protect investors.
The SEC said Coinbase traded at least 13 crypto assets that are securities that should have been registered, including tokens such as Solana, Cardano and Polygon.
Founded in 2012, Coinbase recently served more than 108-million customers, and ended March with $130bn of customer crypto assets and funds on its balance sheet. Transactions generated 75% of its $3.15bn of net revenue in 2022.
Tuesday’s complaint addressed several aspects of Coinbase’s business including Coinbase Prime, which routes orders; Coinbase Wallet, which lets investors access liquidity; and the Coinbase Earn staking service.
In the staking program, Coinbase pools crypto assets and uses them to facilitate activity on the blockchain network, in exchange for “rewards” it provides customers after taking a commission for itself.
The states are focused on this program, and New Jersey fined Coinbase $5m for selling unregistered securities.
Tuesday’s SEC lawsuit seeks civil fines, the recouping of ill-gotten gains and injunctive relief.
The SEC had warned Coinbase in March that charges might be coming. It said the company was “fully aware” that its business was subject to federal securities laws, but ignored it.
“You simply can’t ignore the rules because you don't like them or because you'd prefer different ones,” SEC enforcement chief Gurbir Grewal said in a statement.
Gensler’s crypto crackdown has prompted the industry to boost compliance, shelve products and expand outside the country.
Kristin Smith, CEO of the Blockchain Association trade group, disputed Gensler’s claim of jurisdiction over the industry. “We’re confident the courts will prove chair Gensler wrong in due time,” she said.
In the Binance case, the SEC accused that exchange of inflating trading volumes, diverting customer funds, improperly commingling assets, failing to keep wealthy US customers off its platform, and misleading customers about its controls.
Binance pledged to defend vigorously against the lawsuit, and said the case reflected the SEC’s “misguided and conscious refusal” to provide clarity and guidance to the crypto industry.
Coinbase’s friction with Gensler dates to 2021, when the SEC threatened to sue if Coinbase were to let users earn interest by lending digital assets. The company scrapped the idea.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
US regulator goes after Coinbase a day after suing Binance
The lawsuit is the SEC’s second in two days against a major crypto exchange
New York — The US Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday sued Coinbase, accusing the largest US cryptocurrency exchange of operating illegally because it failed to first register with the regulator.
The lawsuit is the SEC’s second in two days against a major crypto exchange, following its case against Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, and founder Changpeng Zhao.
Both civil cases are part of SEC chair Gary Gensler’s push to assert jurisdiction over crypto markets, which he on Tuesday again labelled a “Wild West” of investing, and protect investors while shoring up their trust in capital markets.
“The crypto markets are undermining that trust, and I would say this: it undermines our overall capital markets,” Gensler told CNBC.
Crypto companies including Coinbase have said SEC rules are unclear, and the regulator is overreaching by asserting oversight of their industry.
Paul Grewal, Coinbase’s general counsel, in a statement said the company will continue operating as usual and has a “demonstrated commitment to compliance”.
Ten US states led by California are also taking legal action against Coinbase for alleged securities law violations.
Shares of Coinbase’s parent Coinbase Global were down $8.18, or 13.9%, at $50.53 on Tuesday, after earlier falling as much as 20.9%.
Coinbase customers pulled more than $57m from the exchange within a couple of hours of the filing, according to data firm Nansen.
In its complaint filed in Manhattan federal court, the SEC said Coinbase has since at least 2019 made billions of dollars by operating as a middleman on crypto transactions, while evading disclosure requirements meant to protect investors.
The SEC said Coinbase traded at least 13 crypto assets that are securities that should have been registered, including tokens such as Solana, Cardano and Polygon.
Founded in 2012, Coinbase recently served more than 108-million customers, and ended March with $130bn of customer crypto assets and funds on its balance sheet. Transactions generated 75% of its $3.15bn of net revenue in 2022.
Tuesday’s complaint addressed several aspects of Coinbase’s business including Coinbase Prime, which routes orders; Coinbase Wallet, which lets investors access liquidity; and the Coinbase Earn staking service.
In the staking program, Coinbase pools crypto assets and uses them to facilitate activity on the blockchain network, in exchange for “rewards” it provides customers after taking a commission for itself.
The states are focused on this program, and New Jersey fined Coinbase $5m for selling unregistered securities.
Tuesday’s SEC lawsuit seeks civil fines, the recouping of ill-gotten gains and injunctive relief.
The SEC had warned Coinbase in March that charges might be coming. It said the company was “fully aware” that its business was subject to federal securities laws, but ignored it.
“You simply can’t ignore the rules because you don't like them or because you'd prefer different ones,” SEC enforcement chief Gurbir Grewal said in a statement.
Gensler’s crypto crackdown has prompted the industry to boost compliance, shelve products and expand outside the country.
Kristin Smith, CEO of the Blockchain Association trade group, disputed Gensler’s claim of jurisdiction over the industry. “We’re confident the courts will prove chair Gensler wrong in due time,” she said.
In the Binance case, the SEC accused that exchange of inflating trading volumes, diverting customer funds, improperly commingling assets, failing to keep wealthy US customers off its platform, and misleading customers about its controls.
Binance pledged to defend vigorously against the lawsuit, and said the case reflected the SEC’s “misguided and conscious refusal” to provide clarity and guidance to the crypto industry.
Coinbase’s friction with Gensler dates to 2021, when the SEC threatened to sue if Coinbase were to let users earn interest by lending digital assets. The company scrapped the idea.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
US SEC accuses Binance and CEO of evading securities laws
Bitcoin steadies after steep dive
Collapsed crypto exchange chief detained in Turkey
Israel seizes scores of Binance crypto accounts ‘over terrorism’
France steps in where crypto sceptics fear to tread
Billions worth of crypto trades at risk in Silicon Valley Bank fallout
US charges Sam Bankman-Fried with bribing Chinese official
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.