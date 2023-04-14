HILARY JOFFE: SA’s ‘geopolitical distance’ from the West likely to hinder foreign direct investment

Business Day TV speaks to Luno’s country manager for SA, Christo de Wit
Ramaphosa's ministers are sabotaging what fellow minister are doing
The permit system is due to lapse at the end of June, which means 178,000 ZEP holders and their families could become illegal foreigners
Party spokesperson Bhengu-Motsiri says scheduling conflicts are to blame and described the meeting as ‘robust and cordial’
Business Day TV speaks to PSG Konsult CFO Mike Smith
February data offers further evidence of an economy under severe strain, even as iron ore production rises
SA is targeting R60bn in additional pledges by local and international investors
Pentagon says suspect Jack Teixeira’s leaks were a ‘deliberate, criminal act’
Move to much-needed momentum by the Stormers in search of second spot must start against Munster.
Rolls-Royce goes the haute-couture route, with striking results
It’s that time of year again when the world’s economic and financial luminaries gather in Washington DC for the spring meetings of the IMF and World Bank. Like the larger annual meetings in October, the spring meetings come with a wealth of new reports and research from the two institutions.
They also come with speeches on the sidelines, one of which was delivered at the Peterson Institute this week by Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago. His comments helped shed light on why the Bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) surprised the markets with a higher than expected 50 basis point interest rate hike in March. They gave a flavour of the global inflation and interest rate risks he and emerging market central bankers are worrying about...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
HILARY JOFFE: SA’s ‘geopolitical distance’ from the West likely to hinder foreign direct investment
It’s that time of year again when the world’s economic and financial luminaries gather in Washington DC for the spring meetings of the IMF and World Bank. Like the larger annual meetings in October, the spring meetings come with a wealth of new reports and research from the two institutions.
They also come with speeches on the sidelines, one of which was delivered at the Peterson Institute this week by Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago. His comments helped shed light on why the Bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) surprised the markets with a higher than expected 50 basis point interest rate hike in March. They gave a flavour of the global inflation and interest rate risks he and emerging market central bankers are worrying about...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.