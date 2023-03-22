IMF slashes its growth forecast for SA, warns of economic stagnation

While there are hopes that a banking crisis will still be averted, this outlook is being tempered by uncertainty about the US central bank’s decision on interest rates
The IMF has slashed its growth forecast for SA to just 0.1% for 2023 and has warned that SA risks economic stagnation if it does not act urgently to step up the pace of its economic reforms.
The IMF, which had lifted its growth forecast to 1.2% in January, cited the significant increase in the intensity of power cuts and weaker commodity prices for the recent sharp deceleration in SA’s growth prospects. And though it expects growth to pick up in the medium term, it sees this averaging only about 1.5%.
The Washington-based institution’s new forecast came after the annual two-week visit which its staff of economists pays SA each year, ahead of the full Article IV report which it publishes on SA — and each of its other member countries — each year.
The 0.1% forecast is below the 0.9% which the Treasury pencilled into February’s budget and significantly worse than the Reserve Bank’s bleak 0.3% estimate. It comes as the market waits for the Bank’s monetary policy committee meeting next week, when the Bank will revise its forecasts.
The IMF gave SA credit for making some progress on reforms to tackle fiscal and structural challenges in order to boost growth. The government had made important headway on removing licensing requirements for embedded generation, announcing a plan for private sector participation in transmission infrastructure, completing the spectrum auction and taking steps to improve third-party access to SA’s port and freight rail network, the institution said.
The government had also announced anti-corruption measures in response to the Zondo report.
But while the progress was welcome and needed to be sustained, the IMF said “further reforms are urgently needed to durably lift potential growth, create enough jobs to reduce unemployment, absorb new entrants into the labour force, and reduce poverty and inequality”.
Reforms should aim at improving energy security, fostering private investment, promoting good governance and creating jobs, it said.
The IMF’s latest forecasts paint a worse fiscal picture than the recent budget. Despite recent improvements, fiscal accounts would remain under pressure, with the overall budget balance projected to widen to a deficit of about 6.5% of GDP in fiscal 2023/2024 and to deteriorate through 2025/2026. That reflected the Eskom debt relief as well as continued transfers to other state-owned enterprises, spending on the social relief grant and increased interest payments, the IMF said.
“As the revenue windfall fizzles, decisive efforts to reduce public spending as a share of GDP will be needed to stabilise and subsequently bring down the public debt ratio, which is estimated to reach about 70% of GDP by the end of 2022/2023,” it said on Wednesday after the staff visit.
joffeh@businesslive.co.za
