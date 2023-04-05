National

SA and Nigeria are slowing Africa’s growth, says World Bank

Report finds the two largest economies need to industrialise and reform their governance

05 April 2023 - 19:17 Hilary Joffe

The World Bank is concerned that Sub-Saharan Africa could be facing a “lost decade” of slow economic growth and high inflation, and that it is being weighed down by its two largest economies, SA and Nigeria, who together account for 40%-50% of the region’s GDP.

In its latest Africa Pulse report the Washington-based bank has cut its growth forecast for SA to 0.5% for 2023, down from 2% in 2022 — which made it one of the region’s slowest growing countries in 2022, with a long-term average of below 1% — the slowest in Sub-Saharan Africa...

