Opinion / Columnists

JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: World Bank warning spells bad news for SA economy

Interest rates have been raised and government budgets squeezed because of rising debt

BL Premium
05 April 2023 - 05:00 Jabulani Sikhakhane

The World Bank has warned of a potential fall in the global economy’s growth to its lowest in three decades over the remaining years of the 2020s. This is bad news for SA, whose economy has been stuck on a low-growth trajectory for more than a decade and where governance is weak in terms of both finances and human capabilities.      

Although SA’s economic growth rate has long stopped tracking global growth, the vibrancy of the global economy still matters. The small SA economy is highly dependent on global markets for sustenance, particularly for the export of mineral and agricultural products and access to finance. ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.