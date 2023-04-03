Rand weakens in line with other emerging market currencies as oil spikes
The Competition Commission’s latest broadside reveals a political problem
Confidence in Sars has improved in the past four years
The opposition party resolves to safeguard the independence of the Reserve Bank
Asset manager Visio, which holds a minority stake in Northam Platinum, has called on the platinum miner to abandon its pursuit of RBPlat
Business Day TV speaks to chair of the Brics council, Busi Mabuza
Business Day TV spoke to an agricultural economist Thabile Nkunjana
The locations include a base facing Taiwan and another near the disputed Spratly Islands
The change in mood around cricket in SA has proved uplifting for the players and management.
But that was partially offset by 11.1% growth in the market for light commercial vehicles, mainly bakkies and minibus taxis
Sars has delivered record revenue collections, with gross tax revenues coming in at more than R2-trillion for the 2022/23 financial year. The net amount, however, came in at close to R1.7-trillion as Sars paid out more refunds than expected. Business Day TV unpacked the numbers with Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Tax revenue collections cross R2-trillion mark
Business Day TV speaks to Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter
Sars has delivered record revenue collections, with gross tax revenues coming in at more than R2-trillion for the 2022/23 financial year. The net amount, however, came in at close to R1.7-trillion as Sars paid out more refunds than expected. Business Day TV unpacked the numbers with Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Sars just misses its tax target as power cuts cost R60bn in lost revenue
Tax take stays strong but risks to fiscus intensify
ISAAH MHLANGA: Something for everyone in budget buffet
Budget statement notes strong growth in revenue collection in 2022/2023
Revived Sars has coffers overflowing
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Sars just misses its tax target as power cuts cost R60bn in lost revenue
Tax take stays strong but risks to fiscus intensify
Budget statement notes strong growth in revenue collection in 2022/2023
Revived Sars has coffers overflowing
Godongwana goes easy on the company tax bill
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.