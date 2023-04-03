Economy

WATCH: Tax revenue collections cross R2-trillion mark

Business Day TV speaks to Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter

03 April 2023 - 21:01
Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter. Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Sars has delivered record revenue collections, with gross tax revenues coming in at more than R2-trillion for the 2022/23 financial year. The net amount, however, came in at close to R1.7-trillion as Sars paid out more refunds than expected. Business Day TV unpacked the numbers with Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter.

