PODCAST | Inflation fight pushes up SA interest rates

Rand weakens in line with other emerging market currencies as oil spikes
The Competition Commission’s latest broadside reveals a political problem
Confidence in Sars has improved in the past four years
The opposition party resolves to safeguard the independence of the Reserve Bank
Asset manager Visio, which holds a minority stake in Northam Platinum, has called on the platinum miner to abandon its pursuit of RBPlat
Business Day TV speaks to chair of the Brics council, Busi Mabuza
Business Day TV spoke to an agricultural economist Thabile Nkunjana
The locations include a base facing Taiwan and another near the disputed Spratly Islands
The change in mood around cricket in SA has proved uplifting for the players and management.
But that was partially offset by 11.1% growth in the market for light commercial vehicles, mainly bakkies and minibus taxis
A surprise interest rate increase is the focus of this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.
Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Patrick Buthelezi, economist at Sanlam Investments.
The SA Reserve Bank surprised the market with a 50-basis point interest rate hike last week, raising the repo rate to 7.75%. Economists had expected no increase or a 25-basis point hike at most.
Join the discussion:
Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Buthelezi explains that inflation, which has been running rampant over the last year, was the main driver for the surprise decision, given the SARB’s aim to keep inflation in a target range of 3% to 6%.
He explains that current economic conditions make it difficult to forecast growth estimates for the country. Sanlam sees SA achieving 0% — 0.08% growth for 2023.
Topics of discussion include: a review of SA’s latest interest rate decision; rationale for the surprise hike in rates; and factors affecting economic growth forecasts for the year.
Business Day Spotlight is a TimesLIVE Production.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
BUSINESS DAY SPOTLIGHT
PODCAST | Inflation fight pushes up SA interest rates
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Patrick Buthelezi, economist at Sanlam Investments
A surprise interest rate increase is the focus of this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.
Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Patrick Buthelezi, economist at Sanlam Investments.
The SA Reserve Bank surprised the market with a 50-basis point interest rate hike last week, raising the repo rate to 7.75%. Economists had expected no increase or a 25-basis point hike at most.
Join the discussion:
Subscribe: iono.fm | Spotify | Apple Podcasts | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Buthelezi explains that inflation, which has been running rampant over the last year, was the main driver for the surprise decision, given the SARB’s aim to keep inflation in a target range of 3% to 6%.
He explains that current economic conditions make it difficult to forecast growth estimates for the country. Sanlam sees SA achieving 0% — 0.08% growth for 2023.
Topics of discussion include: a review of SA’s latest interest rate decision; rationale for the surprise hike in rates; and factors affecting economic growth forecasts for the year.
Business Day Spotlight is a TimesLIVE Production.
PODCAST: Youth Employment Service’s push to create jobs in a downturn
PODCAST | Uber’s push for electric vehicles uncertain in SA
PODCAST: Taking stock of the economy three years since lockdown
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
WATCH: Factory activity slows further due to load-shedding
EFF-led protest and rate hikes hurt new car sales in March, says Naamsa
Reserve Bank establishes deposit insurance body
Absa PMI declines further in March as winter power outages loom
Watch: The perilous state of SA’s economy
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.