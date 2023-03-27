Opinion / Columnists

BADGER

MICHAEL AVERY: Market sceptical about SA Taxi turnaround shtick

Behind the share sales by David Hurwitz and the share purchases of Chris Seabrooke

27 March 2023 - 05:00

Transaction Capital CEO David Hurwitz is on a media and investor schmooze mission to repair damaged credibility, with the backing of some formidable shareholders who have upped their stakes in the past four trading days — notably Chris Seabrooke of Sabvest Capital and a former chair, and the second-largest shareholder, Coronation. This was after the loss of almost 70% of its market value the week before.  

Judging by the share price reaction — a gain of 13% for the week but still 53% down on the R28.13 price the day before Hurwitz delivered that calamitous trading update — the market remains unconvinced.  ..

