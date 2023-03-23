Business Day TV speaks to Kearabilwe Nonyana from EA Capital
Cape Town fund manager Coronation, which upped its stake in taxi financier Transaction Capital from 14.4% to just more than 16.57% earlier this week, thinks the share price of the latter could recover as at least two of its businesses have excellent long-term prospects.
The asset manager is the second-largest Transaction shareholder after the Public Investment Corporation (PIC)...
Coronation shows faith in Transaction Capital by upping stake
Second-largest shareholder says WeBuyCars and Nutun have ‘excellent long-term prospects’
